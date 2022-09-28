HDFC Investments Limited (HIL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited, has entered into an agreement to sell 1,14,931 equity shares of Softcell Technologies Private Limited (Softcell) representing 12 per cent the total paid-up equity share capital of Softcell. The Cash consideration amount receivable by HIL is Rs 13,79,172 at Rs 12 a share.

KPI Green Energy Ltd has crossed the landmark of overall Cumulative Consolidated Solar power project capacity of 200+ MWp comprising of 100+ MW of own power generating portfolio under 'Independent Power Producer (IPP)' segment and 100+ MWp under 'Captive Power Producer (CPP)' segment of the Company.

The board of directrors of IFCI has approved preferential issue of equity shares up to Rs 100 crore for FY23 to the Government of India. This is subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Gurgaon Sohna Highway Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of HG Infra Engineering Limited has received the completion certificate for the project Six Laining and Strengthening of new NH-248A from existing km 11+682 to km 24+400 (Design Ch.9+282 to km 22+000) under NHDP Phase-IV on Hybrid Annuity mode in Haryana. The completion certificate has been issued by the Independent Engineer and the project has been declared fit for entry into commercial operation on February 25.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation: Life Insurance Corporation of India has acquired additional 2.01 per cent stake in the company via open market transactions between December 2021 and September 2022. With this, LIC shareholding in BPCL has increased to 9.04 per cent from 7.03 per cent.

Axis Bank Limited has entered into an indicative and non-binding term sheet with Go Digit Life Insurance Limited for a proposed investment, by Axis Bank in the Company, of an amount between R 49.90 crore to Rs 69.90 crore, in two tranches, by subscribing to equity shares of the Company, for an equity stake of up to 9.94 per centof the paid-up equity share capital of the Company, subject to execution of definitive agreement.

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has signed an agreement with FSN E-Commerce Ventures: (Nykaa), to set up the “Nykaa Chair in Consumer Technology”. The Chair has been set up for an initial period of three years and has been facilitated by the IIMA Endowment fund.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals has acquired Chennai-based Curatio Healthcare, which has a strong presence in the cosmetic dermatology segment with a portfolio of over 50 brands, for Rs 2,000 crore. It has entered into definitive agreements to acquire 100 per cent in Curatio which reported revenue for FY21-22 at Rs 224 crore.

The board of Supriya Lifescience has appointed Rajeev Kumar Jain as Chief Executive Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the company from October 3 to take the company on the next phase of its growth journey. Shireesh Ambhaikar has resigned as Chief Executive Officer of the company due to personal reasons.

GOCL Corporation company has completed sale of the balance 12.25 acres of land for Rs 125.11 crore. Earlier, it had sold 32 acres out of 44.25 acres of land parcel.

