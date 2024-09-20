The board of NTPC has approved an investment of ₹11,130.98 crore for the Darlipali Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-II (1×800 MW), and Rs 9,790.87 crore for the Sipat Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-III (1×800 MW).

The Board of Reliance Infrastructure has approved the issuance of up to 12.56 crore equity shares, or warrants convertible into equity shares, at an issue price of ₹240 per share through a preferential allotment. Additionally, the company plans to raise up to ₹3,000 crore by issuing equity shares to qualified institutional buyers via a qualified institutional placement (QIP).

Religare Enterprises has cleared ₹163.75 crore in debt owed to JM Financial Products and JM Financial Credit Solutions. With the settlement, the company has now become external debt free.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the re-appointment of V Vaidyanathan as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of IDFC First Bank for a period of three years, starting from December 19, 2024.

Prestige Estate informed the exchanges that it has issued corporate guarantees totaling ₹545 crore for credit facilities obtained by its jointly controlled entities, Thomsun Realtors and Techzone Technologies. The company confirmed issuing a ₹75 crore corporate guarantee for Thomsun Realtors, with Catalyst Trusteeship serving as the trustee for Aditya Birla Finance.

Casper Realty Private Ltd, wholly-owned subsidiary of Phoenix Mills, has emerged as the highest bidder for two prime plots in Mohali, Punjab. Located in Sector 62, YPS Chowk, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali), the plots together cover approximately 13.14 acres.

The Reserve Bank of India has lifted the restrictions imposed on IIFL Finance’s gold loan business, allowing the company to resume sanctioning, disbursing, assigning, securitizing, and selling gold loans.

Tata Power has announced it is engaged in a legal dispute with Adaro International (Singapore) Pte over a coal supply agreement signed in August 2020 for the Trombay power plant. The dispute has escalated to the International Court of Arbitration under the International Chamber of Commerce, with both parties filing significant claims against each other.

The board of Geojit Financial has approved a right issue at ₹50 a share, to eligible shareholders. The rights entitlement ratio has been set at one equity share for every six shares held as of the record date, representing a ratio of 1:6, the company said in an exchange filing. Earlier, it had approved to raise ₹200 crore through rights issue.

Indian Overseas Bank has informed the exchanges about a refund of ₹123.9 crore from the Income Tax Department for the Assessment Year 2021-22.

Infosys said it plans to invest up to ₹17 crore (approximately $2 million) in the spacetech startup GalaxEye Space Solutions Private Ltd through its Infosys Innovation Fund. Additionally, the company extended its strategic collaboration with Posti, the leading delivery and logistics provider in Finland, Sweden, and the Baltics.

Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores has informed the exchanges that the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board has granted Consent for Operation for the company’s manganese and iron ore mines, allowing the enhancement of manganese ore production from 0.43 MTPA to 0.55 MTPA.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit