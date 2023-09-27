Suzlon Energy has informed the exchanges that Dilip Shanghvi and associates have decided to terminate the agreement with Suzlon in accordance with the terms of the agreement. Dilip Shanghvi and Associates, the investor group of the company, had entered into an amended and restated shareholders’ agreement on February 28, 2020, with the company and promoters. There would not be any impact on the operations of the company on termination of the agreement. With this, Hiten Timbadia, the investor group’s nominee director on the board of the company, has resigned as director of the company with effect from September 26. However, they will remain shareholders in the company.

Kirloskar Oil Engines (KOEL) has announced the launch of its range of CPCB IV+ compliant gensets. With a focus on delivering high-performance, fuel-efficient, and environmentally responsible solutions, the new gensets meet the latest emission norms set by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

DCM Shriram’s Fenesta has announced a significant capacity expansion of uPVC extrusion at Kota, Rajasthan. As part of the expansion, Fenesta has successfully installed - 2 Extrusion Lines and 1 Blending Line to increase the capacity of uPVC extrusion.

The Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, has granted its approval for acquisition of up to 76.1 per cent shareholding in Suven Pharmaceuticals Limited by Berhyanda Limited, Cyprus, by way of transfer of 50.1 per cent of shareholding in the Company from promoters Jasti Property and Equity Holdings Private Limited) and acquisition of 26 per cent of shareholding in from public shareholders through mandatory open offer.

Blue Star: has acquired 4.9 crore equity shares of its subbsidiary Blue Star Climatech for Rs 49 crore via rights issue. This investment will help the subsidiary repay certain outstanding borrowings and finance its expansion plans.

Life Insurance Corporation of India’s (LIC) shareholding in Container Corporation of India has increased from 4.994% to 5.023% of the paid-up capital of the said Company.

Prataap Snacks has informed the exchanges that the the GST Authority has conducted a search and seizure under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 (CGST Act) at the manufacturing unit in Bengaluru. The company has extended its full cooperation to the officials and responded to the clarification and details sought by them. The operations of the said manufacturing unit were not impacted and continued as usual.

New Delhi Television Limited has received from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) conveying its intention to grant permission to the Company to uplink and downlink three (3) news and current affairs channels in High Definition namely ‘NDTV 24x7 HD’, ‘NDTV India HD’ and ‘NDTV Profit HD’.

3i Infotech Limited has been awarded contract by Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited, for End User Support Service (Workplace Services). Total contract value is approximately Rs. 39.55 crore plus one time transition charges Rs. 35 lakhs, spread across 5 years. The Contract is for a period of 5 years starting from October 1, 2023 to September 30, 2028, with the option to extend the contract with mutual agreement.

Shyam Metalics and Energy has informed the exchanges that it has made an entry into the energy storage sector to make battery-grade aluminum foil for Lithium-ion cell manufacturing. The battery-grade aluminum foil is a critical component in Lithium-ion cells.

IndusInd Bank has announced its multi-year association with the International Cricket Council (ICC) as a Global Partner for the highly awaited ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC Men’s events.

Birla Estates Pvt Ltd, a 100% wholly owned subsidiary of Century Textiles and Industries Limited and the real estate venture of the Aditya Birla Group, has successfully sold out phase 1 of Birla Trimaya within 36 hours of its launch. With 556 units booked, accounting for an approximate INR 500 cr. booking value, the company has solidified its position as a leader in the luxury residential real estate market of Bengaluru. Birla Trimaya, the 52-acre land parcel situated in North Bangalore is in joint partnership with M. S. Ramaiah Realty LLP.

The Board of Directors of Vinny Overseas Ltd has approved and recommended an increase in authorised share capital from Rs. 25 crore to Rs. 50 crore subject to approval of members at the general meeting. The board also approved raising funds through Rights Issue of up to 23.26 lakh shares of Face value of Rs. 1 each in the ratio of 1:1 ie. at an issue price of Rs. 2 a share, aggregating to Rs. 46.52 crore.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit