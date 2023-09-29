Veteran entrepreneur and Happiest Minds Technologies Executive Chairman Ashok Soota has sold 1.11 per cent stake in the IT company, the company said in a statement on Thursday. “This transaction was primarily done to fund the capital requirements of SKAN, the not-for-profit medical research firm floated by him and enhance the share capital of Happiest Health,” Soota said.

Saregama has acquired of a majority 51.8 per cent stake in Pocket Aces Pictures, the youth-focussed digital content creator and publisher, for Rs 174 crore in an all-cash deal.The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group will also be picking up an additional 41 per cent in the fast-growing digital entertainment company over the next 15 months.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited has launched qualified institutions placement of equity shares of face value ₹2 each and compulsorily convertible debentures of face value of ₹ 100,000 each. The board of directors will meet on October 4 to inter alia consider and approve the issue price. The floor price has been fixed as ₹1200.51 a share.

Godrej Properties Limited (‘has acquired 49 per cent equity shares of Godrej Skyline Developers Private Limited for Rs 37.65 crore from the existing shareholder. Pursuant to the said acquisition, the company together with its wholly owned subsidiary - Godrej Projects Development Limited - holds 93 per cent of the equity share capital of GSDPL

Welspun India informed the exchanges that the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, has approved change of company name from “Welspun India Limited” to “Welspun Living Limited” w.e.f September 27.

Alphalogic Techsys has acquired 0.14 per cent stake of Alphalogic Industries Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, via open market transaction.

YES Bank Limited has further acquired 1,79,37,200 shares of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 45.75 a share, of YES Securities (India) Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bank, for an amount aggregating to Rs 99,99,98,900 for a cash consideration under Rights Issue.

S.Krishnan Managing Director and CEO of the Tamilnad Mercantile Bank has tendered his resignation citing personal reasons. The Board of Directors of the Bank on Thursday accepted the resignation and forwarded the same to RBI for its guidance/advice. S. Krishnan shall continue to be the MD&CEO, till the guidance / advice received form RBI, the bank said.

The Board of Directors Uno Minda has approved the acquisition of 26 per cent stake in Minda Westport Technologies Limited for Rs 14.81 crore. Minda Westport Technologies Limited is a 50:50 joint venture company between Uno Minda Limited and Westport Fuel Systems Italia S.R.L

The USFDA conducted a Good Manufacturing Practices Inspection of Piramal Pharma Limited’s Bethlehem facility from September 18 to September 27. On conclusion of the inspection, a Form-483 was issued with two observations. Both observations relate to system improvement only, and none are related to data integrity. The Company is preparing a detailed response to said observations, which will be submitted to the US FDA within stipulated timelines, it said in a notice to the stock exchanges.

Bajaj Finserv said that based on the the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board has appointed Ramaswamy Subramaniam as President – Private Equity, forming part of Senior Mangement personnel of the Company from September 28.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories SA, in Switzerland, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories,, has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in Jamaica, - Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Jamaica Limited.

Prism Johnson’s greenfield tile production plant at Panagarh, West Bengal, with a production capacity of 6.3 MSM p.a., has commenced trial runs. The commercial production is expected to start during second half of October. With this expansion, the total tile production capacity of H & R Johnson (India) Division of the Company (along with the joint ventures) will increase from about 61 MSM p.a. to 67 MSM.

NLC India on Thursday said it has completed Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) for its upcoming 2,400 MW Talabira Supercritical Thermal Power Plant (STPP) in Sambalpur district of Odisha. Power transmission company GRIDCO Ltd on Thursday signed the PPA to source 800 MW of electricity from the 3x800 MW coal-fired plant being set up at an investment of about Rs 19,422 crore, NLC India said in a statement.

Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Company (IHC) said it has signed a definitive agreement to sell its holdings in two Adani Group companies — Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission (now renamed Adani Energy Solutions) — as an overall portfolio rebalancing strategy. The asset holding company said it has signed the agreement with a buyer, but did not disclose its identity.

ICRA has applied for an ESG Rating Provider (ERP) license under its wholly-owned subsidiary, ICRA ESG Ratings Ltd. ICRA ESG Ratings Ltd (proposed a change of name from Pragati Development Consulting Services Limited, subject to the approval of the statutory authority) plans to provide ESG Ratings and scores, under the SEBI’s Credit Rating Agencies Regulations, amended and notified in July 2023.

Emami Limited, one of the leading personal care and healthcare companies in India announced its foray into juice category with ‘AloFrut’ through strategic investment in Axiom Ayurveda Pvt Ltd (“Axiom”) and its subsidiaries/associates by acquiring 26 per cent equity stake for an undisclosed amount. Axiom markets beverage products under the brand “AloFrut”.

Pidilite Industries Limited’s wholly owned subsidiary namely Pidilite Ventures Pvt. Ltd. (PVPL), has agreed to make an investment of approximately Rs. 20 crores in Imagimake Play Solutions Private Limited, which is engaged in the business of design, manufacturing & distribution of innovative range of educational toys, games and art & hobby products for the holistic development of children, for Indian and overseas market. The investment would be done by subscribing to compulsorily convertible preference shares which would, upon conversion, aggregate to not more than 20 pre cent of the issued and paid-up share capital of the Investee company, on a fully diluted basis. The nature of subscription will be cash. Subscription to its shares is being done at a mutually agreed pre-money enterprise valuation, which has not been disclosed herein due to reasons of confidentiality.

KIOCL Ltd has announced that the operation of Pellet Plant Unit at Mangalore has been temporarily suspended with effect from September 28 due to non-availability of iron-ore fines and as well as for carrying out maintenance activities.

The board of SBI Life Insurance Ccompany has approved the appointment of Amit Jhingran as the Managing Director & CEO with effect from October 1. The incumbent Managing Director & CEO of the life insurance company, Mahesh Kumar Sharma, has been posted as Deputy Managing Director in SBI, Corporate Centre.

Godrej Agrovet has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Sime Darby Plantation Berhad (SDP), the largest producer of Certified Sustainable Palm Oil (CSPO). SDP will supply high-quality oil palm seeds to Godrej Agrovet’s oil palm business unit(s) and later set up a seed production unit in India.

Navin Fluorine International has informed the exchanges that Radhesh R Welling has resigned as the Managing Director and a Director of the company, with effect from December 15, due to personal reasons. The Board has approved the appointment of Sudhir R Deo as an additional director of the company with effect from September 28.

