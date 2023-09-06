Jio Financial Services (JFS) will be removed from the NSE Indices including the Nifty 50 from September 7, National Stock Exchange said in a circular. As the stock is removed from NSE Indices, passive funds replicating them will have to adjust their portfolio and today will be the last day to adjust.

Power Grid Corporation of India has been declared as successful bidder under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding to establish Inter-State Transmission System Project namely “Transmission system for evacuation of power from REZ in Rajasthan (20 GW) under Phase-III Part H” on Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis. The project comprises establishment of a new 765/400kV substation at Dausa, one 765kV D/C Transmission Line, LILO of both circuits of one 765kV D/C Line and LILO of both circuits of one 400kV D/C line at new 765/400kV substation in the state of Rajasthan and associated bay extension works.

Zambia has agreed to return control of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) to Vedanta Resources, mines minister Paul Kabuswe said on Tuesday, ending a row over the ownership of the assets that erupted in 2019 when authorities seized the mines. The government, which owns a 20 per cent stake in KCM, will allow Vedanta to resume control and operate KCM’s mines and smelter after the company renewed a pledge to invest more than $1.2 billion to increase output and repay outstanding debts, Kabusw.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Union Bank of India and Bank of Baroda to co-finance renewable energy projects, including both established and emerging RE technologies

HDFC Asset Management Company has informed the exchanges that Amaresh Jena, Head – Marketing has tendered his resignation as Head – Marketing designated as Senior Management Personnel (SMP) of the Company with effect from close of business hours of September 8, 2023, on account of unavoidable personal reasons and exigencies.

Artson Engineering Limited has received an order confirmation of Rs. 25.19 crore inclusive of taxes from Tata Projects Limited for Fabrication of Structures for AMNS Project on Conversion Basis.

NBCC has signed MoU with Kerala State Housing Board (KSHB) for the following work: Name of Work: Development of 17.9 acres land parcel of Kerala State Housing Board at Marine Derive, Kochi, Kerala Name of Client: Kerala State Housing Board (KSHB), Govt. of Kerrala, worth about Rs 2000 crore

Syrma SGS Technology has completed the proposed acquisition of 51 per cent stake in Johari Digital Healthcare Limited. The company earlier executed a Share Purchase Agreement and Shareholder’‘s Agreement with Johari Digital Healthcare Limited and the Promoters of JDHL for acquisition of 51 per cent stake in JDHL.

Tata Motors Limited and Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power, have entered into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to develop a new 12MWp on-site solar project at Tata Motors’ Pune commercial vehicle manufacturing facility. A significant step towards attaining green manufacturing, the installation is collectively expected to generate 17.5 million units of electricity every year, which will meet nearly 17.2 per cent of the annualised requirement, potentially mitigating over 12400 tonnes/kWh of carbon emission each year.

Nila Infrastructures Limited has today received work for construction of 1694 Residential flats (R.C.C. Work, Masonary Work, Frame fitting with Plaster Work - Material + Labour} at Ramapir No Tekro, Wadaj, Ahmedabad. The project has originally been awarded by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to Shree Infracon Private Limited (SIPL) under the Slum Rehabiliation and Redevelopment Policy 2013 pursuant to Pradhanmantri Awas Yojna. SIPL has given the work of construction and development of the project to the Company for construction and development of 1694 residential units for total development cost of Rs 101.64 crore.

Vikas Ecotech Limited has re-paid another Rs. 5 crore to the bankers as part of its pre-defined debt reduction program wherein its targeted to make the business debt free by March 31, 2024.

Innokaiz India Limited has signed a MOU with Luczotiq Private Limited (Grooming, Hygiene products and cosmetics industries) to acquire its major shares.

