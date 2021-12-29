Stocks that will see action today

Pharma Stocks

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the use of the antiviral drug, Molnupiravir for Covid-19 treatment. Stocks that will see action in this space include Dr. Reddy’s. Sun Pharma, Cipla, Torrent Pharma, Strides Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma and Natco Pharma.

Mishtann Foods

The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of Gujarat on Monday. The stock price of this company had hit its upper circuit on Tuesday. The impact of this news might drive this stock further higher.