Hero MotoCorp announced that it will enter the UK market and key European countries with electric vehicles in 2O24

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) expects 30-35 more aircraft to be grounded between January and March 2024. IndiGo already has over 40 aircraft on ground due to Pratt & Whitney engine issue.

State-owned SJVN has received a letter of intent from Uttarakhand Power Corporation Ltd (UPCL) for purchase of 200 MW green energy. UPCL intends to purchase 200 MW power at a tariff of ₹2.57 per unit from its 1,000 MW Bikaner Solar Project in Rajasthan, SJVN said in a statement.

Trident has been granted Patent for “Wet Processing Technique for Producing Terry Fabrics” by United States Patent & Trademark Office.

West Coast Paper Mills said that there was breakdown in one of the TG sets at company’s paper division at Dandeli, Karnataka on 06.11.2023, which will partially impact the production.

TVS Motor Company said that its subsidiary will raise Killwatt stake to 39.28 per cent from 25 per cent..

The Board of DLF has approved acquisition of about 5.22 per cent shareholding in Invecon Private Limited and 4.48 per cent and 3.24 per cent shareholding in its affiliates namely, Vikram Electric Equipment Private Limited and Uni International Private Limited, respectively, from existing individual shareholders for ₹40 crore.

Besides, it granted approval to execute and perform definitive agreements through the company or its subsidiary with Global Health Ltd to establish a Special Purpose Vehicle to construct, operate and manage super specialty hospitals in Delhi, in tie up with Medanta.

The board of Inox Wind has approved raising funds to the tune of ₹500 crore through preference shares.

Results Calendar: 63 Moons Technologies, AKI, Alembic, Alphageo, Ami Organics, Andhra Petro, Axiscades, Bajaj Steel, Balaji Amines, Bal Pharma, Bata India, BHEL, Birla Corporation, Brigade Enterprises, CAMS, Cupid, CESC, DCW, Digjam, EID Parry, Ease My Trip, Elgi Equipment, GNFC, Hindustan Motors, HT Media, IFCI, India Nippon, Lupin, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, MCX India, MTAR Technologies, Nazara Technologies, New India Assurance Company, Oil India,Patanjali Foods, Power Finance Corporation, Pidilite Industries, PI Industries, Raymond, Sanofi, Shree Renuka Sugars, Samhi Hotels, Taj GVK, Tasty Bites, Titagarh, Tata Power Company, United Spirits, Wonderla and Welspun Corp