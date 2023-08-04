S&P Global Ratings on Thursday revised the credit outlook for Vedanta Resources Ltd to negative, citing increased funding risks. The agency has affirmed the ‘B-’ rating for the company. It indicates a relatively higher credit risk. In a statement, it said Vedanta Resources’ weakened access to cash flow from its operating subsidiaries at a time of challenging external financing conditions has raised its refinancing risk.

Torrent Power on Thursday said it has forayed into the electric mobility infrastructure segment with four charging stations in Gujarat. The first set of charging stations have been installed in Ahmedabad, Torrent Power said in a statement on Thursday.

Minor fire broke out at an NLC India mine located in Tamil Nadu, according to the state-owned company. However, the fire was immediately extinguished before the arrival of the fire tender avoiding any damages to the equipment and working people, the Coal PSU said in a statement on Thursday.

One97 Communications (Paytm) in a business update for July said that Paytm Average MTU for July grows 19 per cent YoY to 9.3 crore Paytm No. of devices deployed hits 82 lakh; increase of 3.8 lakh from last month.

CDSL said that a warning has been issued pursuant to the SEBI Onsite inspection conducted for the period during June 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022, inter-alia “to be careful in future, strengthen internal control systems to improve processes for approval of the internal operations.” It has advised the Board of CDSL to take its Letter into consideration the the company said there will not be any financial impact due to SEBI observation.

Innokaiz India has received Purchase Orders worth ₹3 crore from Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited.

NBCC (India) Limited has awarded the work of “Construction of Hostel cum Residential Block at Dhaka Complex for Institutions of Eminence, University of Delhi on Design, Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis to Sam (India) Builtwell Pvt. Ltd, New Delhi for a total contract value of ₹301 crore inclusive of all taxes, duties, cess and statutory levies.

Zuari Agro has informed the exchanges that it has received a letter from the Government of India, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, with respect to the inspection of the company under Section 206(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 and has directed the Company to furnish certain documents for examination.

KPI Green Energy Limited has emerged as the winner in the Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) tender for development of Solar Photovoltaic Power Project. “This achievement marks a significant milestone in our journey towards growth, consolidation and excellence. Moreover, we are excited to announce that, with the successful securing of this tender of 240 MWP and with the other confirmed cumulative orders in hand of 144 MWp along with the existing energized capacity of 339 MWp, our cumulative capacity will soon reach to an impressive 723 MWp out of our cumulative target of 1 GWp by the year 2025,” it said in an notice to the exchanges.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd has today successfully bid in an e-auction conducted by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) for 9.71 acres of prime land in Neopolis, Kokapet, Hyderabad at a value of ₹68 crores an acre. The official intimation from HMDA is awaited.

KEC International Ltd., a global infrastructure EPC major, an RPG Group Company, has secured new orders of ₹1,065 crores across its various businesses.

SJVN Ltd has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Sikkim Urja Limited (SUL) to trade 180 MW hydro power from SUL’s 1200 MW Teesta-III hydro electric project in Sikkim to distribution licensees and open access consumers. This will be Company’s first venture in the state of Sikkim.

Torrent Power has through its subsidiary Torrent Urja 8 Private Limited, entered into Power Transfer Agreement with subsidiaries of Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Private Limited (SPCPL) for supply of 132 MW Solar Power for its Desalination Plants in Gujarat. The estimated project cost of the 132 MW project is ₹700 crore. Torrent Power’s installed Renewable capacity is ~1.18 GW, and total power generation capacity of ~4.2 GW. With the signing of this 132 MW contract, Torrent now has 0.73 GW of Renewable capacity under different stages of development.

The Board of Navneet Education has approved sale of immovable property situated at Ghuma taluka, Ahmedabad at Gujarat for consideration of ₹40 crore to Company’s promoter group entity.

Hatsun Agro Product Limited has started its commercial production at its Chocolate Manufacturing Unit with a capacity of manufacturing up to 7,000 kg of chocolate per day at the Govindapur facility situated at Zaheerabad Mandal, Sangareddy District, Telengana from August 3.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited (SWRE), a leading home-grown renewable EPC, announced that it has won orders worth ₹826 crore in the first four months of FY 2023-24. The orders aggregate to around 1 GWp and include projects in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. Scope of work for all projects include design, construction and commissioning.

