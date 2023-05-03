Vikas Ecotech Limited has paid back approximately ₹5.22 crore, reducing athe total amount of bank-debt to ₹79.13 crore and the overall bank-debt reduction to ₹90.87 crore till date. The company’s goal is to become a 100 per cent debt-free entity within FY2023-2024 under the Debt Reduction Program, on persistence and support extended by its promoters.

Laurus Labs Ltd, a leading R&D driven pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturing company, has announced the receipt of the USFDA tentative approval of the world’s first Oral Dispersible Film (ODF), Dolutegravir (5mg and 10mg) for Pediatric ARV treatment.

Bharti Airtel, Dialog Axiata Plc and Axiata Group Berhad have entered into a binding term sheet to combine operations of Bharti Airtel Lanka (Airtel’s wholly owned subsidiary with Dialog, a subsidiary of Axiata Group Berhad). Discussions regarding the proposed transaction are ongoing between the parties and also with the relevant regulatory authorities.

Also read: SGX Nifty indicates gap-down opening for NSE Nifty

BL Kashyap and Sons has secured a new order worth ₹238 crore from Embassy Construction. The contract is expected to be executed within 28 months. The total order book as on date stands at ₹2,518 crore.

The board of Godrej Consumer Products will meet on May 10 to consider approval for raising funds amounting to ₹5,000 crore via non-convertible debentures in one or more tranches.

Also read: Day Trading Guide for May 3, 2023

Mukand has completed the sale and transfer of 25.71 lakh equity shares or a 5.51 per cent stake in Mukand Sumi Special Steel to Jamnalal Sons, at ₹574 per share, and received the entire amount of ₹147.58 crore. Mukand Sumi Special Steel is a joint venture of Bajaj Group, and Jamnalal Sons is a promoter group entity of Mukand.

Result Calendar: ABB India, AAVAS Financiers, Adani Wilmar, Anupam Rasayan India, Bajaj Consumer Care, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, DRA Constructions, Faze3 Auto, Fosceco, Godrej Properties, Havells India, Indo US Biotech, ISMT, JK Agri, Jyothy Labs, KEC International, KPR Mill, Lucent Tech, Mold-Tek Packaging, MRF, Pil Italca, Petronet LNG, R Systems International, Rane Braking, Reliance Power, SIS, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Solar Industries, Sona BLW Precision, Sula Vineyards, Tata Chemicals, Titan Company, Vimta Labs and Vishnu Chemicals.

Also read: Today’s Pick: Star Cement (₹122.90): BUY