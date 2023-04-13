The Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Sekhar Rao, Executive Director of the Bank as interim Managing Director & CEO for three months with effect from April 15, 2023, or till the appointment of a regular MD & CEO, whichever is earlier.

The appointment is because of the completion of the term of office of Mahabaleshwara MS, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank on April 14.

HDFC Bank has signed a Master Inter Bank Credit Agreement with the Export-Import Bank of Korea for a $300 million line of credit. This will help HDFC Bank raise foreign currency funds which it would extend to Korea-related businesses.

State-run PSUs Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) have entered into an MoU to jointly pursue business opportunities in the area of nuclear power plants based on Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) technology.

Under the MoU, BHEL, and NPCIL will jointly explore opportunities for the development of nuclear power projects to reduce project gestation time.

SRF Limited had earlier approved a project to create a Pharma Intermediates Plant for undertaking precursor processes for the production of pharma products at Dahej. The project has been commissioned and capitalised on April 12 at an aggregate cost of ₹223 crore (approximately).

B.L. Kashyap and Sons Limited, one of the leading civil engineering and construction companies, has secured new order aggregating to ₹141 crore approximately. The total order book as of date stands at ₹2,522 crore approximately, excluding GST. The order is secured from National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited for the construction of Training Institute Buildings at Vadodara.

Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited has received a purchase order from Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited for the supply of various types/sizes of power cables as per the customer’s specification, with a total order value of ₹10.25 crore. The order is in the ordinary course of business of the company, it said in a notice to the stock exchanges.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from North Western Railway for the Provision of Automatic Block Signalling on the Madar-Sakhun Section (51.13 Km) of Jaipur Division over North Western. The order value is ₹63.08 crore.

Campus Activewear Limited has acquired land and building from Marico Industries Limited in Ponta Sahib to expand its existing capacity for the manufacturing of semi-finished goods (sole and/or upper) and assembly of footwear. The total cash consideration for this transaction (of acquisition of land) ₹16.70 crore.

RITES has received an order worth ₹72 crore from Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board. It will provide project management consultancy work to KIIFB.

Results calendar: Avantel, Amalgamated Electricity Company, Infosys, Rose Labs and Thirdwave Financial Services.