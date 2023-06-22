Private equity firm Carlyle plans to sell a 2.53 per cent stake in Delhivery via block deal, according to media reports. It will offer around 1.84 crore shares, at a base price of ₹385.5 per share.

Tata Consultancy Services and Nest, UK’s largest workplace pension scheme, announced the expansion of their long-standing partnership to focus on digitally transforming Nest’s scheme administration services, delivering enhanced member experiences, and furthering the scheme’s mission of delivering better retirement outcomes for people across the UK.

The NSE has consented to listing 1,22,18,916 equity shares of Gensol Engineering Ltd from BSE SME Platform to the Main Board of NSE.

Life Insurance Corporation of India’s (LIC) shareholding in NMDC has decreased from 34,25,97,574 to 28,19,33,850 equity shares, decreasing its shareholding from 11.690 per cent to 9.620 per cent of the paid-up capital of the company.

The board of NTPC will consider a proposal to raise up to ₹12,000 crore through non-convertible debentures, in its meeting on Saturday.

LTIMindtree has launched Canvas.ai, an enterprise-ready generative AI platform designed to accelerate the concept-to-value journey for businesses using mindful AI principles.

Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited announced the commissioning of production capacities at their manufacturing facility in Jamuria, West Bengal. The capacity of the captive power plant will increase by 90 MW, from 267 MW to 357 MW. The company sources about 75 per cent of its power requirement from the captive plant. The incremental addition will lead to 80 per cent of power sourcing internally, which leads to significant cost savings.

Madhivanan Balakrishnan, COO, IDFC FIRST Bank, has been appointed as the Whole-time Director, designated as the Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer in consequence of RBI approval, for three years, subject to shareholder approval.

Messe Global Pune, the event infrastructure, event management, food and beverages, operations, and sales and marketing management of the biggest convention venue in Pune has been exclusively contracted to Exhicon Events Media Solutions Limited. The contract will be in effect until March 31, 2024. Messe Global Pune Laxmi Lawns is the biggest multipurpose event venue in Pune, and hosts more than 100 days of large formatted live, social, corporate, and B2B events a year.