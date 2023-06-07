Piramal Critical Care, a part of Piramal Pharma, on Tuesday, said it has appointed Jeffrey Hampton as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). For his new role, Hampton will be based in the United States.

He joins the company from Accord Healthcare, where he was President and responsible for accelerating the firm’s growth strategy. Before that, he was the Senior Vice President and General Manager at Apotex for the US and Latin America regions.

Torrent Power Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of Maharashtra for the development of three pumped storage hydro projects of 5,700 MW capacity in Maharashtra.

The projects would entail an investment of ₹27,000 crore and would employ approximately 13,500 people during the construction period. Torrent intends to execute this over five years.

The projects would be at three sites — Karjat (3,000 MW) in Raigarh District, Maval, (1,200 MW), and Junnar (1,500 MW) in Pune District. All the sites are off-stream and are planned to provide a minimum of six hours of energy storage daily.

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited, a step-down subsidiary of GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited (previously known as GMR Infrastructure Ltd), has announced the divestment of an approximately 8,18,000 sq ft warehouse facility located at the Hyderabad Airport to ILP Core Ventures I PTE Limited, a step-down subsidiary of Indospace Core PTE Limited, India’s largest operator of core logistics and industrial real estate vehicle.

GHIAL signed the definitive agreements and closed the transaction with ILP Core Ventures at an enterprise value of ₹188.1 crore.

Small Industries Development Bank of India has entered into a MoU with HDFC Bank for providing financial solutions to MSMEs.

The board of Garnet International has approved raising about ₹40 crore on a rights basis.

NHPC Limited has entered into a MoU with the Department of Energy, the government of Maharashtra, for the establishment of energy storage systems (pumped storage systems) along with other renewable energy sources (like solar, wind, hybrid, etc.) with a total capacity of 7,350 MW.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Limited announced that the operations of the ‘mini blast furnace-I’ situated at the Koppal plant, Karnataka have been suspended temporarily with effect from June 6, 2023, for around ninety days for replacement of top equipment with bell less top as well as other allied maintenance activities.

Loyal Equipments has received new work order worth ₹11.36 crore from Numaligarh Refinery Limited for the supply of shell and tube heat exchangers.

National Aluminium Company (NALCO) has selected Engineers India for providing consultancy services for the updation of a detailed project report (DPR) for Pottangi bauxite mines for enhancing raw-ore production worth ₹5.05 crore.

Besides, Jindal Steel and Power have signed a contract with Engineers India for the supply of basic engineering and detail engineering for a direct reduced iron plant at Angul in Odisha for ₹15.50 crore. These orders have to be executed within 10 months and 20 months respectively.

Performance Chemiserve Limited(PCL) a step-down subsidiary of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited, raised ₹900 crore via the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis to qualified institutional buyers. NCDs are to be listed on BSE Limited.

GR Hasapur Badadal Highway, a subsidiary of GR Infraprojects, has executed the concession agreement with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The bid project cost is ₹872.2 crore. The said highway project in Maharashtra is to be executed in hybrid annuity mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana.

Valiant Organics Limited’s material subsidiary Valiant Laboratories Limited has filed a draft red herring prospectus dated June 5, 2023, with the SEBI in relation to its proposed IPO by way of fresh issue of up to 1.15 crore shares for listing on BSE and NSE. VLL is an active pharmaceutical ingredient/bulk drug manufacturing company having a focus on the manufacturing of paracetamol.

Advait Infratech Ltd received an order for OPGW installation work on May 20 worth ₹30.27 crore.