Stove Kraft Ltd affirmed its commitment to growth following the recent conclusion of an Income Tax Department search at its office and manufacturing facilities. The company, which demonstrated cooperation with tax authorities during the search, has now fully restored manufacturing and sales operations that were temporarily disrupted.

Stove Kraft took this opportunity to announce a product roadmap, Rajendra Gandhi, Managing Director of Stove Kraft Limited, said, “All our senior management personnel were present in this exercise and were cooperative and transparent about any queries put forth to them. We are committed to adhering to all statutory regulations and ensuring transparency in our financial operations. We appreciate the patience and support of our stakeholders during the recent disruption. Now, with operations fully normalised, we are excited to embark on a new phase of expansion and product excellence.”

However, the shares were down by 1.07 per cent to ₹464.90 at 3 pm on the BSE.