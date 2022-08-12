hamburger

Markets

Strong Q1 stretches Page Industries stock to year high

BL Chennai Bureau | Updated on: Aug 12, 2022

Analysts turn bullish on makers of Jockey innerwear

Shares of Page Industries hit a 52-week high on Friday after the Jockey-brand apparel manufacturer reported a strong jump in net profit for first quarter of FY23, as most analysts turned bullish on the stock.

The Page Industries stock opened on a strong note on BSE at ₹49,799.95 and rose further to hit a new 52-week high of ₹50,338.05. However, due to profit taking, the stock closed below the ₹50,000-mark to end at ₹49,192.60 — a gain of just 0.17 per cent over the previous day's close of ₹49,122.05.

Net jumps multifold

Page Industries Ltd on Thursday reported a sharp increase in its net profit at ₹207.04 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 against ₹10.95 crore posted in the year-ago quarter. Its revenue from operations during the quarter under review was ₹1,341.27 crore (₹501.54 crore).

According to analysts, retail expansion and healthy capacity expansion plans bode well for the company.

Centrum Broking said: "We believe Page is operating in a virtually monopolistic industry where the second best competitor is at 1/10th of its scale. Strong retail footprint expansion, healthy pricing power and solid leadership in place should allow Page to grow it sales at 33/21 per cent each for FY23/FY24." The domestic brokerage increased the target price to ₹59,775 from ₹51,300.

Listening to Page’s management is refreshing – no major concern of (consumer) slowdown, managing (high) inflation well, addressing a large opportunity, etc, ICICI Securities said and added: "That’s the good part of select consumer discretionary names (lower impact of top-down issues). Importantly, its execution on new avenues has been impressive." ICICI Securities, too, revised its target price higher to ₹52,000 from ₹46,000.

Neutral stance

However, some brokerages still maintain Neutral on the stock, as "the stock has already priced in the key positives."

Motilal Oswal Financial, which maintained its Neutral stance with a higher price target of ₹46,450, said: “While the outlook remains robust, we maintain our Neutral rating on account of its rich valuation.”

Emkay Global downgraded the stock to Hold from Buy with a revised price target of ₹53,100 (₹47,800). It has maintained the FY24/25 EPS estimates, as they are about 10 per cent higher than consensus. "While Page Industries offers medium-term potential of mid-teens growth but it is largely factored-in, in our view," it added.

Published on August 12, 2022
Page Industries Ltd
Quarterly Results
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you