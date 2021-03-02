Subex zooms 8% after company joins alliance for open radio access networks

The shares of Subex Ltd soared 8 per cent on Tuesday after the company announced that it has become a member of the O-RAN Alliance for open radio access networks.

At 12:54 pm, it was trading at ₹.29.65 on the BSE, up ₹2.20 or 8.01 per cent. It hit an intraday high of ₹30.65 and an intraday low of ₹27.35. It opened at ₹27.60 as against the previous close of ₹27.45.

It was trading at ₹29.65, up ₹2.20 or 8.01 per cent on the NSE as well.

The company has become a member of the O-RAN Alliance to support the development and standardisation of Open RAN (radio access networks).

It has joined the alliance to help drive innovation in the radio access network domain – ultimately facilitating Open RAN that leverages embedded artificial intelligence (AI) to maximise network performance, it said.

The alliance is responsible for creating O-RAN standards and reference architectures to enable a more competitive and vibrant RAN supplier ecosystem with faster innovation. It was founded in February 2018 by AT&T, China Mobile, Deutsche Telekom, NTT DOCOMO, and Orange, and is now a world-wide community of mobile network operators, vendors, and research and academic institutions.

“As a next step towards evolving our solution, we are proud to be working with the O-RAN Alliance. Within the alliance, Subex will be extensively involved in working groups related to RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) and will bring innovation using machine learning and deep learning technologies. Open RAN brings considerable innovation potential to the telecommunications industry. The joint effort of all vendors involved in the alliance will greatly accelerate innovations in the space, and we’re excited to be part of it,” Suresh Chintada, CTO, Subex, said.