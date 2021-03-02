Subex zooms 8% after company joins alliance for open radio access networks

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The shares of Subex Ltd soared 8 per cent on Tuesday after the company announced that it has become a member of the O-RAN Alliance for open radio access networks.
At 12:54 pm, it was trading at ₹.29.65 on the BSE, up ₹2.20 or 8.01 per cent. It hit an intraday high of ₹30.65 and an intraday low of ₹27.35. It opened at ₹27.60 as against the previous close of ₹27.45.
It was trading at ₹29.65, up ₹2.20 or 8.01 per cent on the NSE as well.
The company has become a member of the O-RAN Alliance to support the development and standardisation of Open RAN (radio access networks).
It has joined the alliance to help drive innovation in the radio access network domain – ultimately facilitating Open RAN that leverages embedded artificial intelligence (AI) to maximise network performance, it said.
The alliance is responsible for creating O-RAN standards and reference architectures to enable a more competitive and vibrant RAN supplier ecosystem with faster innovation. It was founded in February 2018 by AT&T, China Mobile, Deutsche Telekom, NTT DOCOMO, and Orange, and is now a world-wide community of mobile network operators, vendors, and research and academic institutions.
“As a next step towards evolving our solution, we are proud to be working with the O-RAN Alliance. Within the alliance, Subex will be extensively involved in working groups related to RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) and will bring innovation using machine learning and deep learning technologies. Open RAN brings considerable innovation potential to the telecommunications industry. The joint effort of all vendors involved in the alliance will greatly accelerate innovations in the space, and we’re excited to be part of it,” Suresh Chintada, CTO, Subex, said.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
A book on Badri Narayan is a tribute — albeit a belated one — to an artist who did not enjoy the recognition ...
The country hasn’t had a quiet moment since the military seized power on February 1
The Tatmadaw sees itself as an embodiment of the nationalist soul of Myanmar. But their brand of nationalism ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...