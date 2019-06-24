Sudarshan Pharma withdraws public issue on closing day

Apple iPhone 11 review: A few less features for a lot less money
It isn’t surprising that the iPhone 11 has been flying off the shelves in India even before it got to the ...
Sudarshan Pharma Industries has withdrawn its IPO on the SME platform, NSE Emerge, on the last day of subscription on Monday due to ‘material changes’ in the company. The IPO was opened for subscription on June 12.
Sudarshan Pharma had plans to raise ₹25.80 crore by offering 34.40 lakh shares through the IPO.
In a statement issued on Monday, the company said: “We would like to inform that due to material changes in the current business model and future expansion plan, our management has decided to withdraw the initial public offer which was scheduled to close today (Monday).”
Necessary steps will be taken to unlock the application money blocked and will be refunded to the applicants within the stipulated timeline, it added.
“We will issue a public notice in the newspapers in which pre-issue advertisement was published. However, due to reasons mentioned above, our management shall intend to re-enter the capital market in future,” the company told the NSE.
The company, which outsources manufacturing facility, deals in speciality chemicals, intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company supplies generic pharmaceutical formulations, such as ‘made to order’ for supplying in bulk to hospitals, corporate health centres, municipalities and for exports.
The company has a product pipeline for exports to South East Asia, West Asia and North Africa (MENA Region).
It isn’t surprising that the iPhone 11 has been flying off the shelves in India even before it got to the ...
1 I always make it a point to take out one hour for exercise every day. It does not change even when I travel ...
Chronic hepatitis treatmentThe US Food and Drug Administration has expanded the approval of Mavyret ...
The Breast Cancer Awareness Month is marked across the world every October to increase attention and support ...
With stock prices soaring after the corporate tax cut announcement, do you want to invest in stocks again? If ...
The Sensex and the Nifty can witness a corrective decline. Tread with caution
Factor in the costs and benefits, given the limited choices
Though returns were mostly negative in the past year, the long-term show has been good
Outsiders today recognise Kota as a coaching powerhouse that annually prepares thousands of students for ...
On Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, a quiz on Indian women playback singersHer story and voice1 Which ...
Bins and I leave our home in Delhi at 00.15am Thursday. Thirty hours of travel-time later, at 8.30pm of the ...
Zoya Akhtar on finding the stories that have got her an Oscar entry and Emmy nomination
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Please Email the Editor