Sudarshan Pharma withdraws public issue on closing day

Sudarshan Pharma Industries has withdrawn its IPO on the SME platform, NSE Emerge, on the last day of subscription on Monday due to ‘material changes’ in the company. The IPO was opened for subscription on June 12.

Sudarshan Pharma had plans to raise ₹25.80 crore by offering 34.40 lakh shares through the IPO.

In a statement issued on Monday, the company said: “We would like to inform that due to material changes in the current business model and future expansion plan, our management has decided to withdraw the initial public offer which was scheduled to close today (Monday).”

Necessary steps will be taken to unlock the application money blocked and will be refunded to the applicants within the stipulated timeline, it added.

“We will issue a public notice in the newspapers in which pre-issue advertisement was published. However, due to reasons mentioned above, our management shall intend to re-enter the capital market in future,” the company told the NSE.

The company, which outsources manufacturing facility, deals in speciality chemicals, intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company supplies generic pharmaceutical formulations, such as ‘made to order’ for supplying in bulk to hospitals, corporate health centres, municipalities and for exports.

The company has a product pipeline for exports to South East Asia, West Asia and North Africa (MENA Region).