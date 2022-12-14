The initial public offering (IPO) of Sula Vineyards was subscribed 2.33 times on the final day. The issue received bids of 4.38 crore shares as against 1.88 crore shares.

The company’s price band was ₹340–₹357.

While qualified institutional buyer portion was subscribed 4.13 times, the quota set aside for retail investors and non-institutions received bids as much as 1.65 times and 1.51 times, respectively.

OFS by shareholders

As the entire issue is an offer-for-sale by selling shareholders (promoter Rajeev Samant, and investors including Cofintra SA, Haystack Investments, Saama Capital III, SWIP Holdings, Verlinvest SA, and Verlinvest France SA), the company will not receive any funds from the issue.

The country’s largest wine producer and seller, Sula Vineyards, had garnered ₹288.10 crore from anchor investors as part of the IPO.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd , CLSA India Private Ltd and IIFL Securities Ltd are the book running lead managers and KFin Technologies Ltd is the registrar to the offer. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.