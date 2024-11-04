Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical fell 2.64 per cent after the pharma major recently announced that the US District Court of delayed the launch of its new drug - Leqselvi.

According to the stock exchange disclosure, Sun Pharma is restricted from launching Leqselvi until a subsequent favorable court decision or until the expiry of patent in lawsuit, whichever is earlier.

The action follows the company’s challenge against the injunction on August 1, 2024. Sun Pharmaceutical in the filing, expressed its disagreement with the ruling and announced plans to appeal.

Shares of Sun Pharma closed at ₹1,809.40 on the NSE, lower by 2.64 per cent.