Sun TV shares plunge on weak Q2 results

The stock of Sun TV Network plunged 6.5 per cent on the NSE to 494.85 after it's disappointing Q2 result.

Sun TV Network Ltd on Tuesday reported a marginal increase of 1.04 per cent in consolidated profit after tax at ₹368.79 crore for the second quarter ended September 30 against ₹364.99 crore in the year ago period.

Its total income rose 6.79 per cent to ₹900.74 crore (₹843.44 crore). The company’s total expenses rose 65.95 per cent to ₹499.54 crore (₹301.01 crore) a year.



According to Emkay Global, Sun TV Q2 performance disappoints on operating performance. It retains 'hold' recommendation on the stock with a target price of ₹497.



Sun TV posted weak operating results, impacted by muted advertisement revenues and operating cost inflation although management stated that there were one-offs to the tune of ₹28 crore, said the brokerage.



Subscription revenue was also marginally impacted by new tariff order implementation.

After a few quarters of dismal performance, Sun TV (Tamil)'s viewership market share improved in Q2, supported by increased content launches and higher spends, it said.



Content cost inflation is expected to continue as the focus is on reviving market share, Emkay further added.



Subscription revenue growth is expected to rebound from Q4FY20 as new deals were signed with DTH operators in September. The recent deal for SunNxt with JIO and a likely one with another telco soon should give nearly ₹100 crore of incremental revenues in FY21, Emkay said.