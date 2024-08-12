Sundaram Alternates, an alternative investment fund and a subsidiary of the Sundaram Finance, has launched fixed income debt strategy portfolio management services.

The PMS — Fixed Income Rated Short Term Strategy or FIRST — aims to deliver a gross yield 300-400 bps higher than traditional FD rates. The PMS is positioned as an all-season product, aiming to offer superior returns relative to other debt products while effectively managing risk.

The portfolio is designed to focus exclusively on investing in rated and listed debt instruments, emphasising income generation over capital appreciation, the AIF said in a release.

Vikaas M Sachdeva, MD, Sundaram Alternate Assets, “Sundaram FIRST combines the reliability of a fixed deposit plus (FD+) product with the flexibility to customise portfolios based on the risk-return appetites of our discerning customers.”

The Sundaram F.I.R.S.T Portfolio is crafted for investors seeking a debt portfolio with a low-to-moderate risk appetite, expecting moderate returns over a long-term horizon.

It aims to build a stable, income-generating portfolio of fixed-income bonds rated between AAA to BBB, ensuring reasonable liquidity, the release added. This strategy also caters to investors such as UHNI/ HNI/family offices, corporate treasuries, pension & insurance companies, providing them with a risk-adjusted returns (RAR) portfolio that is well diversified, offering periodic income distributions and focusing on capital preservation, it further said..