Sundaram Mutual signs up with Karvy for RTA services

Redmi 8: The best budget sub-Rs 10,000 phone in town?
Factors such as impressive build, decent cameras, good looks and good battery life make it one of the best ...
Sundaram Mutual has signed up with Karvy for availing its registered transfer agent (RTA) facility. The move follows the parent company Sundaram Finance selling off its stake in Sundaram BNP Paribas Fund Services to its joint venture partner BNP Paribas.
Sunil Subramaniam, Managing Director, Sundaram Mutual, said the decision would benefit the investors as the asset management company has bargained a better deal to bring down the overall cost.
The fund house plans to come out with three new offers this fiscal — large-cap diversified, hybrid balanced advantage and arbitrage fund — and has already applied with SEBI for launching large-cap fund, he said.
Consistent with its policy of rewarding investors with dividend, Sundaram Services Fund has announced a dividend payout of ₹0.80 a unit in one year of its launch. The record date for the same is October 15.
Sundaram Services Fund invests in 15 distinct sub-sectors including banks, retail, finance, healthcare services, media and entertainment, telecom, utilities, software, services, transportation and commercial services across market capitalisation. The fund has a portfolio of 44 stocks with top 10 stocks accounting for 46 per cent. Currently 49.4 per cent of the portfolio is in large cap stocks, 20 per cent in mid-caps and 23 per cent in small-caps.
Subramaniam said the fund managers have managed to beat the volatility in the market by staggering deployment judicially and delivered 15 per cent return since launch.
Factors such as impressive build, decent cameras, good looks and good battery life make it one of the best ...
UK luxury car brand gets a new hub for its ‘Destination Zero’ mission, setting out a roadmap for zero ...
It is being positioned bang at the centre of the entry-level small car segment at a time when volumes are down ...
Martin Schwenk, Mercedes-Benz India chief, says ‘friendly coexistence’ is the way forward
Deals include reduced EMIs, fee waivers and zero down payment; but look before you leap
BL Research BureauA weak operating environment, increasing concerns over corporate defaults, and worsening ...
Proper earmarking of assets can help achieve various retirement goals
With rise in power consumption, there is scope for growth in volumes traded. But structural issues need to be ...
Twenty-five years since the launch of KT Achaya’s seminal work on India’s food history, the genre of food ...
Spaces become characters in her cinema, says award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, whose new film Moothon ...
The Swedish novel The Siege of Troy is a curious take on an epic that revels in violence. It stems from author ...
Symptoms of ‘peak liquidity’ abound, and they point to yet more trouble ahead
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...