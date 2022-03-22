Sundaram–Clayton to pay ₹44 as interim dividend

The board of Sundaram-Clayton on Tuesday declared an interim dividend of ₹44 a share (face value ₹5), absorbing a sum of ₹89 crore, for the current financial year. The interim dividend will be paid on or after April 7 to those shareholders, who hold the company’s shares as on March 30, being the record date. The stock of Sundaram-Clayton closed at ₹3,586.40, down 1.70 per cent as compared to the previous close of ₹3,648.50 on the BSE.

