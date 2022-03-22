Sundaram–Clayton to pay ₹44 as interim dividend

The board of Sundaram-Clayton on Tuesday declared an interim dividend of ₹44 a share (face value ₹5), absorbing a sum of ₹89 crore, for the current financial year. The interim dividend will be paid on or after April 7 to those shareholders, who hold the company’s shares as on March 30, being the record date. The stock of Sundaram-Clayton closed at ₹3,586.40, down 1.70 per cent as compared to the previous close of ₹3,648.50 on the BSE.
Published on
March 22, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.