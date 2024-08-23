Sunita Tools Limited announced that it has received a contract worth approximately ₹3.48 crores for various types of mould base plates.

The shares of Sunita Tools Limited were trading at ₹776.15, up by ₹21.20 or 2.81 per cent at 2:15 pm today at the BSE.

The order, placed by a domestic entity described as an OEM, machine manufacturer, and steel processor, is for steel mould products and clamping unit plates. Sunita Tools is expected to execute the contract “as early as possible.” The company confirmed that the order does not involve any related party transactions and that promoters or group companies have no interest in the entity awarding the contract.

This development comes as Sunita Tools aims to strengthen its position in the domestic steel mould product market.