Integrated diagnostic chain Suraksha Diagnostic witnessed around 11 per cent subscription of its initial public offer (IPO) on Friday, the first day of bidding.

As per NSE data, the share sale received bids for around 14,62,612 shares against 1,34,32,533 shares on offer.

The Kolkata-based company has set a price band of ₹420-441 per share for its IPO. It is looking to raise ₹846 crore through an Offer for Sale (OFS) by promoters and investors. The initial share sale will conclude on December 3.

The IPO consists of the OFS of 19,189,330 equity shares with no fresh issue component.

On the first day of the bidding, the company saw muted response from investors as the retail individual investors’ (RIIs) part got subscribed 20 per cent and non-institutional investors (NIIs) category received 4 per cent subscription.

Under the OFS, promoters — Somnath Chatterjee, Ritu Mittal and Satish Kumar Verma – will offload shares.

Suraksha Diagnostic raised ₹253 crore from 16 anchor investors ahead of its IPO. Out of the total allocation of 57,56,797 equity shares to anchor investors, 38,77,632 equity shares were allocated to 7 domestic mutual funds through a total of 11 schemes.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit