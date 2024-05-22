Suzlon Energy Ltd’s shares were up by 5 per cent after the company announced new orders for 402-MW wind energy projects from Juniper Green Energy. The projects, located at Fatehgarh in Rajasthan, will involve installation of 134 wind turbine generators, each with a rated capacity of 3 MW.

The company said that electricity generated from these projects will be supplied to about 3.31 lakh households, potentially reducing carbon dioxide emissions by about 13.07 lakh tonnes annually.

Suzlon will supply the wind turbines and handle the project’s foundation, erection, and commissioning. Additionally, the company will provide operations and maintenance services post commissioning.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman of Suzlon Group, said, “Juniper Green Energy has been a long‐term, repeat customer for us, and we are delighted to partner with them again. This order helps us expand our footprint in Rajasthan. The electricity generated from these projects will help realise the vision of the Rajasthan government to serve the people of the state with green energy. Suzlon’s proven product portfolio, customised for the Indian wind regime, is dedicated to reducing the cost of energy while increasing affordability and accessibility of renewable energy in line with our national targets. At Suzlon, we are committed to India’s renewable ambitions while staying true to the vision of ‘Make in India’ and an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

The shares were up by 5 per cent to ₹46.10 at 12 pm on the BSE.