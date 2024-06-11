June 11, 2024 11:06

Vivek Srivastava, Chief Executive Officer, India Business, Suzlon Group, said, “Suzlon and AMPIN Energy Transition are committed to the expansion of renewable energy in India. Going forward, we will see the industry add on increasing volumes of hybrid renewable energy projects, which will be the cornerstone of effective energy transition. We are delighted that this order is part of a larger hybrid project from SECI bids and C&I requirements. We stand committed to powering India Inc.’s growth with sustainable energy solutions. Every Suzlon turbine is manufactured in India through a thriving domestic ecosystem, which is a testament to ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat,’ contributing to a greener world.”