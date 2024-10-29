Shares of Suzlon Energy fell nearly 3 per cent on the BSE, despite the company posting a net profit of ₹201.58 crore, a 96 per cent y-o-y increase for the quarter ended on September 30. Suzlon’s shares declined by 2.7 per cent to ₹68.69, reaching the day’s low of ₹66.87 on the BSE.

Net revenue rose 48 per cent to ₹2,093 crore, compared to the same period last year. EBITDA grew by 31 per cent year-on-year to ₹ 294 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 14.1 per cent, while the net margin stood at 9.6 per cent.

Additionally, Suzlon secured a 400 MW order from JSP Green Wind 1 Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Jindal Renewables, marking its largest win in the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) sector and further supporting India’s clean energy goals.

The stock closed with a 2.77 per cent decline at ₹68.89 on BSE, October 29, 2024.