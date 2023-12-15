Suzlon Energy Ltd.’s shares were up by 1.79 per cent after the company clinched an order for a 100.8 MW wind power project from a leading global utility. The project, located in Gujarat, involves the installation of 32 wind turbine generators with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW each. Suzlon will handle the project’s supply, supervision, commissioning, and post-commissioning operation and maintenance services.

This initiative is expected to supply clean, green, renewable power to Gujarat and contribute to India’s carbon neutrality goals, providing electricity to approximately 77 thousand households while reducing approximately 3.02 lakh tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said, “We are delighted to announce our first order with the leading global utility backed by an established global track record in renewable energy. Together with our customers and our valued partners, we will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible and drive meaningful progress towards a cleaner, greener, and more prosperous tomorrow for all.”

The shares were up by 1.79 per cent to ₹37.85 at 10.50 am on the BSE.