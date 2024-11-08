Food delivery and grocery major Swiggy’s initial public offering has been oversubscribed by 3.59 times after a tepid response in the first two days.

The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was booked 6.02 times — the highest, NII portion was booked 41 per cent and the retail investor’s portion was subscribed 1.14 times. The employees’ book was subscribed 1.65 times.

The ₹11,300-crore IPO comprises fresh capital raise of ₹4,499 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 17.51 shares worth ₹6,828 crore. Swiggy IPO price band has been set at ₹371-390 per share.

The food delivery giant has raised ₹5,085 crore from institutional investors, including Fidelity and Blackrock, with sizeable participation from domestic investors.

At the upper price band, Swiggy’s valuation is estimated at around ₹95,000 crore. In comparison, rival Zomato, which went public in July 2021, currently holds a market valuation of ₹2.25 lakh crore.

Swiggy IPO GMP is indicating a muted listing gain as the shares of the company are commanding a GMP in the price range of ₹1-2, according to IPO Watch and Investor gain which track the grey market activities.

“Swiggy’s growth relies heavily on its ability to expand offerings while retaining and attracting users in a cost-effective way. However, the company faces intense competition from Zomato, which enjoys a broad customer base and strong brand loyalty, particularly in the food delivery sector. This competitive landscape puts pressure on Swiggy’s market share, challenging its ability to maintain and grow its customer base. If Swiggy is unable to retain existing customers or attract new users affordably, it risks negative impacts on its business performance, financial stability, and operational results. Effectively managing these challenges is critical for Swiggy’s sustained growth in the highly competitive food delivery industry,” said Samco Securities

“The company is an emerging e-commerce and food delivery technology service provider. It has shown steady growth in revenue over the reported periods but has consistently reported losses. Based on its financial performance, the IPO has a negative P/E ratio and is considered aggressively priced according to other metrics. The management is confident in turning operations profitable within the next few years by implementing their strategy and utilizing the IPO funds to scale up their offerings. Well-informed investors with cash surplus and a higher risk tolerance may consider investing moderate funds for the long term,” according to Bajaj Broking Research.

Q-Comm segment

Swiggy has a 34 per cent market share in food delivery compared to Zomato’s 58 per cent, while in quick commerce Swiggy’s Instamart has 20-25 per cent share, and Zomato’s Blinkit has an estimated 40-45 per cent share, according to brokerage estimates.

The company is betting big on enhancing quick commerce segment as it plans to allocate nearly ₹1,179 crore to its Instamart business. The company will invest ₹755.4 crore in expanding its dark store network, while lease and licence payments for dark stores would amount to ₹423.3 crore. At the end of the June quarter, Swiggy Instamart had 557 dark stores. The fresh investment will take this number to 741.

Swiggy reported an operating revenue of ₹3,222 crore in the June quarter, with its net loss up at ₹611 crore from ₹564 crore a year ago. During the same period, Instamart clocked a gross order value (GOV) of ₹2,724 crore and revenue of ₹403 crore.