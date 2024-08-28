India’s largest jewellery retailer Tanishq and global diamond giant De Beers announced a strategic partnership today to expand India’s natural diamond jewellery market. The collaboration aims to capitalize on India’s recent ascension to the world’s second-largest diamond jewellery market, now representing 11% of global demand.

The shares of Titan Company Limited were trading at ₹3523, down by ₹27,70 or 0.78% on the BSE today at 3:12 pm

The partnership will focus on consumer education, staff training, and marketing initiatives to increase awareness and desire for natural diamonds among Indian consumers. Sandrine Conseiller, CEO of De Beers Brands, stated, “...we are thrilled to partner with Tanishq to unlock the full potential of this vibrant market.”

Ajoy Chawla, CEO of Titan Company’s Jewellery Division, highlighted the growth potential, noting, “The opportunity in India for diamonds is massive, given the very low penetration of studded jewellery and the rising per capita incomes...”

The companies will also explore collaboration on traceability and supply chain integrity. This partnership builds on Tanishq’s existing use of De Beers’ diamond verification technology to ensure product authenticity.