Tanla Platforms Limited, a leading Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider in India, unveiled Registration.ai today. This new module, part of Tanla’s Trubloq platform, aims to combat SMS scams by implementing URL and callback number whitelisting. The launch aligns with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) recent directive dated August 20, 2024, to curb messaging service misuse.

The shares of Tanla Platforms Limited were trading at ₹975.10 down by ₹2.60 or 0.27 per cent on the BSE today at 10:25 am

Registration.ai features comprehensive registration of all Call-To-Action (CTA) elements, including URLs and phone numbers, on the Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) platform. It also includes a secure URL shortener and a scrubbing mechanism to block non-compliant SMS messages.

Tanla’s CEO, Uday Reddy said, “With the launch of Registration.ai, we are taking a significant step forward in our mission to create a secure messaging environment. This module is not just a compliance tool but a proactive measure to protect our citizens and uphold the integrity of digital communication.”