Tata Communications’ shares were up by 1.96 per cent after the company unveiled its global cloud-based 5G Roaming Laboratory (Lab). This facility is designed to empower Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) by offering them a platform to conduct Proof of Concepts (PoCs) before rolling out 5G services to their customers.

The Tata Communications 5G Roaming Lab is set to revolutionise the international mobile roaming experience. It achieves this by closely monitoring traffic movement and network usage, ensuring the highest quality of service for mobile phone users while roaming.

The lab facilitates objective performance assessments across interconnected networks during roaming, including onboarding and internet trials on a high-speed, reliable, and low-latency 5G standalone network

.The shares were up by 1.96 per cent to Rs 1811 at 12.31 pm on the BSE.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit