Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.’s shares were up by 2.02 per cent after the company announced the launch of TCS AI WisdomNextTM, a platform designed to aggregate Generative Artificial Intelligence services into a single interface. The platform aims to facilitate the adoption of next-gen AI technologies for large organizations to provide cost-effective and regulatory-compliant solutions. The company said it enables businesses to compare GenAI models and tools across cloud services; this feature is intended to simplify the adoption of GenAI solutions, allowing for real-time experimentation and decision-making across vendor, internal, and open-source models.

In its initial testing phase, TCS informed that it utilized the platform to create value for clients in various sectors. TCS claims that it improved sales for an outdoor advertising company in the US through real-time inventory availability and quote generation, enhanced productivity for an American insurance provider during application migration and modernization and developed a smart mortgage assistant to enhance customer experience for a UK bank.

Siva Ganesan, Head of TCS AI.Cloud Unit said, “TCS AI WisdomNext helps our customers take advantage of GenAI to unlock the full potential of their data, drive greater business innovation and efficiency, and gain a competitive edge. Customers appreciate the newly launched platform’s ability to help navigate a diverse and quickly evolving AI marketplace and rapidly compose ‘art-of-the-possible’ solutions. We are solving business problems and helping our customers redefine what it means to harness the power of GenAI. The rapid adoption of GenAI and experiencing what it means in terms of business outcomes is something our customers find very exciting.”

The shares were up by 2.02 per cent to ₹3,908 at 12.05 pm on the BSE.