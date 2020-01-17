Tata Global Beverages: (Buy)

‘We see the Indian EV market growing in the years to come’
Mercedes-Benz India is upbeat on its electric prospects
Anand Rathi
CMP: ₹384.1
Target: ₹473
The commercial beverages market in India is largely dominated by hot drinks with 52 per cent market share as of 2018, followed by dairy based drinks with 25 per cent, soft drinks market with 15 per cent while both bulk/HOD water and alcoholic drinks constitutes 4 per cent market share each.
Hot tea category (excluding Ready-to-Drink) is a about $44billion industry. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5 per cent between 2019 and 2023.
We believe Tata Global Beverages should continue to grow driven by its sound fundamentals, strong brand recognition, improving distribution and reach, restructuring initiatives and benefit from the merger with the consumer business of TCL.
Further, in terms of macro scenario, growing middle class, rising affordability and urbanization is likely to drive demand for beverages in India. Also, out of home channels and current shift in preferences towards premium products, with a conscious choice for healthier products creates further optimism for the sector growth
At CMP the stock is trading at 34.9x times FY21E P/E. We initiate our coverage on Tata Global Beverages with a ‘buy’ rating and a target price of ₹473 a share.
Mercedes-Benz India is upbeat on its electric prospects
Duo will conduct joint research on heavy-duty trucks using fuel cells
In the process, Carmakers are saving big bucks
Development underway in Japan as part of the premium mobility vision
Here is a comparative analysis
If you manage your discretionary expenses well, you’ll need to save less for your silver years
Agents do bill you, but they can also open many gates for you, be it as a seller or as a buyer
The stock of JK Tyre & Industries jumped 5 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume, breaking above a ...
Despite its impressive past, vinegar occupies a spot between a kitchen staple and fancy condiment
Political dissent is being scripted through music and poetry as young Indians write their verse in hip-hop and ...
Women have traditionally been excluded from offering prayers in most mosques in India. A new book explains how ...
May there be an abundance of both in this year
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...