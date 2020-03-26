Markets

Tata MF reopens arbitrage fund for fresh subscriptions

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 26, 2020 Published on March 26, 2020

Tata Mutual Fund has restarted fresh subscription and all forms of investment into Tata Arbitrage Fund from today.

The fund house had suspended fresh investment along with additional subscription, switch-in into the scheme, new SIP registrations and fystematic transfer plan registrations in Tata Arbitrage Fund on March 19 due to intense volatility in the equity markets (both cash and derivative segments).

