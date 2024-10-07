On October 6, 2024, Tata Steel announced its production and delivery volumes for Q2 FY25.
The company’s Indian operations recorded a 5 per cent year-on-year increase in crude steel production, reaching 5.27 million tons. Domestic deliveries also saw a 5 percent rise, totalling approximately 4.9 million tonnes.
The shares of Tata Steel Limited were trading at ₹164.42 down by ₹2.33 or 1.40 per cent on the NSE today at 11.15 am.
The company’s Netherlands facility maintained stable production at 1.68 million tonnes, while its UK operations experienced a significant decrease, with liquid steel production dropping to 0.38 million tonnes from 0.76 million tonnes in Q2 FY24.
This decline follows the closure of the remaining blast furnace at Port Talbot, marking a shift towards greener steelmaking methods.
Tata Steel successfully commissioned India’s largest blast furnace at Kalinganagar in September, increasing the country’s crude steel capacity to 26.6 MTPA.
The company’s e-commerce platform for individual home builders, Tata Steel Aashiyana, reported record first-half revenues of ₹1,263 crores.
