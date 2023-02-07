Shares of Tata Steel, on Tuesday, declined nearly 4 per cent in the early trade after the firm reported a consolidated net loss of ₹2,501.95 crore for the third quarter.

The scrip fell 3.83 per cent to ₹113.10 apiece in the morning trade on the BSE.

On the NSE, it plunged 3.66 per cent to ₹113.15 per share.

The financial result of the company came after market hours on Monday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 71.32 points or 0.12 per cent lower at 60,435.58 in the morning trade.

Also read: Sensex, Nifty rise ahead of RBI’s rate decision; Adani stocks arrest slide

Tata Steel, on Monday, reported a consolidated net loss of ₹2,501.95 crore for Q3 on account of higher expenses.

It had posted a net profit of ₹9,598.16 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Its total income on a consolidated basis fell to ₹s 57,354.16 crore in Q3 from ₹60,842.72 crore earlier.

The company's expenses rose to ₹57,172.02 crore in the quarter under review from ₹48,666.02 crore in the year-ago period.