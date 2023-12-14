Tata Technologies inaugurated its new innovation centre in Coimbatore, dedicated to the development, testing, and integration of vehicle software solutions for global customers. The initiative aligns with Tata Technologies’ commitment to supporting automotive OEMs and Tier-1s in creating software-defined vehicles and e-mobility solutions.

The Coimbatore centre aims to provide local talent with opportunities to engage in global projects, enhance skills in emerging vehicle software areas, and contribute to innovations across the automotive value chain.

According to Warren Harris, MD and CEO of Tata Technologies, the establishment of the centre in Coimbatore is a strategic move to collaborate with the region’s thriving engineering landscape. The initiative aims to facilitate the continuous exchange of talent, ideas, and solutions, contributing to the industry’s progress. The focus of the centre includes vehicle software projects such as embedded software development and testing, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), connected vehicles, functional safety, cybersecurity, hardware-in-the-loop validation, and AUTOSAR.

However the shares were down by 0.08 per cent to ₹1249.95 at 12.14 pm on the BSE.