Markets

Broker's call: TCS (Buy)

| Updated on September 26, 2019 Published on September 27, 2019

Reliance Securities

TCS (Buy)

CMP: ₹2,087.65

Target: ₹2,350

Key takeaways: a) Tata Consulancy Services’ 1QFY20 revenue rose 2.3 per cent q-o-q in CC terms (1.6 per cent in dollar terms), while EBIT margin declined 94 bps q-o-q owing to rupee appreciation and wage hike.

From a vertical perspective, BFSI (+1.3 per cent q-o-q in dollar) and retail (1 per cent) grew at a subdued pace, while commodity (+3.1 per cent), manufacturing (+3.7 per cent), technology (+4 per cent) and life sciences & healthcare (+4.3 per cent) saw healthy growth.

The IT major won $570 crore in TCV in 1QFY20, up >16 per cent y-o-y, implying a book-to-bill ratio of 1.04x (0.97x in 4QFY19).

Digital revenue accounted for 32.2 per cent of TCS’ revenue in 1QFY20 (31 per cent in 4QFY19), up 5.6 per cent q-o-q in dollar terms.

We expect the IT major to clock double digit growth in FY20E.

We have a BUY rating on Tata Consultancy Services with a target price of ₹2,350.

Published on September 27, 2019
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Muthoot Finance: NCD issue opens today