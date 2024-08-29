Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has extended its partnership with international fashion retailer Primark to transform the company’s technology operations over the next five years. The expanded collaboration, announced today, aims to support Primark’s global growth plans.

The shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were trading at ₹4,519.20 up by ₹13.15 or 0.29 per cent on the NSE today at 12.15 pm.

TCS will focus on enhancing the resilience, reliability, and efficiency of Primark’s technology operating environment. The IT services provider will implement an agile and product-based operating model, utilizing intelligent automation and DevOps technologies. This transformation is expected to reduce time-to-market and improve Primark’s ability to adapt to changing market demands.

Andrew Brothers, Primark’s Chief Information Officer said, “To help support our ambitious growth plans we’re expanding our partnership with TCS to build a robust, resilient, and reliable IT operating environment to become a more efficient, technology-led global organization with the agility to quickly adapt to changing demands and requirements in a fast-paced industry. Working with TCS will provide us with the ongoing operational stability and accountability needed to support our business to scale. This will allow us to respond to market trends and customer preferences in a timely manner, ensuring that we continue to deliver quality products at the best value for our customers.”