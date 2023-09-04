Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.’s shares were up by 1.31 per cent after the company collaborated with Banner Solutions, a US wholesale distributor specializing in door hardware and security products, to revamp the shopping experience for its B2B clientele through the TCS Experiential Digital Commerce platform.

Banner Solutions’ prior commerce system presented limitations in agility and customer experience. In response, the company opted for the TCS Experiential Digital Commerce platform to create a contemporary solution, reimagining the customer journey and bolstering its digital growth strategy.

The Experiential Digital Commerce platform from TCS is a cloud-first, cross-industry solution that relies on microservices to give businesses the adaptability and agility they need to meet the changing needs of online consumers. It is accessible as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering on major cloud platforms. This platform accommodates various business models, including B2C, B2B, D2C, and marketplaces, all on a unified platform, facilitating rapid business expansion.

Banner Solutions has leveraged the platform to provide a curated shopping experience featuring self-serve capabilities, streamlined product discovery, and digitized B2B processes. Additionally, it has enabled the company’s sales team to place orders on behalf of customers. The platform incorporates features such as digital customer onboarding, intuitive product discovery, multi-variant product selection, cross-sell and up-sell recommendations, customer-specific pricing, support for multiple promotions, various payment options, and a customer activity dashboard encompassing orders, invoices, projects, and more.

