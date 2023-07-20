Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) collaborated with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) to revamp finance and payroll functions, while the share price declined by 0.51 per cent.

Under the multi-year collaboration, TCS will leverage its AI-driven suite, TCS Cognix, to improve efficiency and decision-making. They will manage various processes within finance operations and the application estate for greater agility.

TCS will implement a unified operations model for seamless change management. Additionally, they will deploy a new partner payroll platform to streamline payroll functions. The shares of TCS went down by 0.51 per cent to ₹3,453.45 at 12:49 p.m. on BSE.