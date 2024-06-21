Tata consultancy services Ltd.’s shates were up by 1.31% to ₹3,836 at 11.38 am on the BSE. The company announced a partnership with Xerox aimed at transforming Xerox’s IT infrastructure. This involves moving Xerox’s legacy data centers to the Azure cloud, deploying a cloud-based Digital ERP platform, and integrating generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) into its operations.

TCS reported that it plans to consolidate Xerox’s technology services to enhance business outcomes and develop a cloud-first operating model. The transformation will leverage TCS’s AI.Cloud, Enterprise Solutions, and Cognitive Business Operations practices, alongside partnerships with leading hyperscalers and AI solution providers.

Amit Bajaj, President, North America, TCS, said, “Xerox’s Reinvention is a bold initiative founded in the belief that a 100+ year-old organization can rapidly transform itself to be a much simpler, agile, and technology-led firm to better serve its clients. GenAI has catalyzed the next S-curve of enterprise transformation, and we are proud to be partnering with legends of American industry, such as Xerox, to go beyond use cases to realize the promise of this pathbreaking technology at an enterprise scale.”