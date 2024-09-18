Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has secured a two-year contract with Golden Arches Development Corporation (GADC), the master franchise holder of McDonald’s in the Philippines. The deal, announced today, aims to upgrade and digitize IT operations for over 760 McDonald’s restaurants across the country.

The shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were trading at ₹4,344.65 down by ₹161 or 3.57 per cent on the NSE today at 1.15 pm.

TCS will implement SAP S/4HANA on RISE, moving GADC’s current systems to the cloud. This marks TCS’s first engagement with McDonald’s in the Asia-Pacific region. The upgrade is expected to enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and improve decision-making through data-driven insights.

Key benefits of the modernisation include process optimization, workforce productivity improvements, and enhanced franchisee experience. TCS will also provide development and integration services using the SAP Business Technology Platform, encompassing app development, automation, data analytics, and artificial intelligence.

Margot Torres, Managing Director at GADC said, “This partnership with TCS is another step in our continuous digital transformation. The implementation of SAP S/4HANA on RISE will provide us with greater agility through data-driven insights, enabling us to continuously improve our customer and employee experience.”

Shiju Varghese, Country Head, TCS Philippines said, “By leveraging the advanced capabilities of SAP S/4HANA and the innovative potential of SAP BTP, we aim to enhance McDonald ‘s operational efficiency and customer experience, for business innovation and excellence.”

The collaboration underscores TCS’s growing presence in the Philippines, where it has operated since 2008 and currently employs over 5,000 people.