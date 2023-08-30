Tata Consultancy Services shares were up 0.72 per cent as the company was honoured with three 2023 Google Cloud Partner of the Year Awards.

The Global Talent Development Partner of the Year acknowledges TCS’ commitment to fostering a culture of continuous learning and substantial growth in Google Cloud-skilled talent. The introduction of G-Skool, a dedicated learning academy, has seen a 60-fold increase in Google Cloud certifications since its inception. Additionally, TCS is an early adopter of generative AI learning on Google Cloud, with plans to certify 40,000 employees in this technology within the year.

The second award, the Industry Solution Services Partner of the Year — Financial Services and Insurance, highlights TCS’ extensive domain expertise and innovative solutions, spanning the entire financial services value chain. TCS BaNCSTM, a SaaS solution available on Google Cloud, was acknowledged for enhancing customer experiences, driving innovation, and establishing competitive differentiation within financial services firms.

The , Industry Solution Services Partner of the Year: Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods, recognises TCS’s experience facilitating cloud transformation within the retail domain. Digital solutions, notably TCS OptumeraTM (an AI-powered retail strategic intelligence platform) and TCS OmniStoreTM (an AI-powered unified commerce platform), enable retailers to optimise merchandising strategies, streamline supply chains, and deliver personalised customer experiences across touchpoints.

The shares were up by 0.72 per cent at Rs 3,401 at 11.21 am on the BSE.