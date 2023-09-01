Tata Consultancy Services Ltd’s shares were up by 0.89 per cent after the company announced its collaboration with Athora Netherlands, a Dutch life insurance and pension provider. The extended partnership aims to empower Athora Netherlands to adopt a modern business and IT operational model.

As part of the multi-year partnership, TCS will assume responsibility for the comprehensive management of business and IT operations, encompassing policy servicing, claims processing, and customer service for Athora’s closed book of life insurance policies under the Reaal brand.

To facilitate this, TCS will implement a hybrid cloud architecture, leveraging the TCS Enterprise Cloud, and powered by the TCS Alpha Platform. The TCS Enterprise Cloud is designed to offer adaptable engagement models, while simultaneously optimising operational efficiencies.

As part of the expanded partnership, TCS will on-board several employees from Athora Netherlands’ life service business and establish a nearshore delivery centre in Alkmaar, close to Athora’s business hub in the Netherlands. These inducted employees will continue to oversee the day-to-day management of the Life Service Business, ensuring a seamless continuation of services for Athora’s customers.

The shares were up by 0.89 per cent to Rs 3,386.95 at 12.12 pm on the BSE.