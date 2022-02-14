TCS survives bear assault as it fixes Feb 23 as record date for buyback

The stock of Tata Consultancy Services was the lone gainer in Nifty and Sensex packs, as the company fixed February 23 as the record date for its proposed buyback. The company plans to buy back up to 4 crore fully paid-up equity shares of face value of ₹l each at ₹4,500 a share for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹18,000 crore.

The stock of TCS, on the NSE, closed at ₹3,733.75, up 1 per cent over the previous day's close. During the day, the stock climbed as high as ₹3,793.25. About 59.51 lakh shares changed hands, of which 31.57 lakh shares or 53.05 per cent were deliverable quantity.

On the BSE, it closed one per cent higher at ₹3,734.25. Trading volumes jumped fourfold to 4.12 lakh shares against its two-week average of 1.03 lakh shares and a high 58.11 per cent traded shares was presented for delivery.