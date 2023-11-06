Brokerage platform Zerodha on Monday said that it has resolved the technical issue relating to orderbook, positions, holdings and funds page on its trading platform after many users reported the glitch.

Earlier in the day, Zerodha faced a technical glitch related to order placement, with aggrieved users taking to X complaining of not being able to see executed orders on the brokers trading platform.

The Bengaluru-based platform informed its clients that the issue is now resolved, adding that as a “precautionary measure”, affected clients can only exit positions. Trading activity remains unaffected for the rest of users, Zerodha said.

“Due to a technical issue, some of our users faced issues viewing the orderbook, positions, holdings and funds page. This issue is now resolved. As a precautionary measure, affected clients can only exit positions. Trading activity remains unaffected for the rest of our users,” said the company.

Order placement issue

Zerodha users faced a technical glitch related to order placement, not being able to see executed orders, among other problems, on the trading platform Kite.

“Due to an intermittent issue, some of our users are unable to see executed orders in the orderbook,” Zerodha had said in its statement.

However, the executed orders are updated on the positions page. The holdings and funds page is also not loading, the firm added.

Pesky tech troubles

A few days ago, the broking platform had reported an outage related to order placement, with orders not being executed and other problems, such as orders not exiting on the trading platform Kite.

Zerodha reported a 38.5 per cent growth in revenue for the financial year 2022-23 at ₹ 6,875 crore, compared with the previous financial year. It reported 39 per cent growth in profits, which stood at ₹ 2,907 crore in FY23. In the year-ago period it reported revenue of ₹ 4,964 crore, and profit of ₹2,094 crore in FY22.

Meanwhile, fintech start-up Groww has overtaken Zerodha as the top brokerage in India. At the end of September 2023, Groww had 6.63 million active investors, whereas Zerodha had 6.48 million.

