Shares of Tejas Networks Ltd surged by over 9 per cent from their previous close of ₹1,189.65, reaching ₹1,298.20 as of 2.35 p.m 2.35 p.m in today’s session.

This sharp rise follows the company’s impressive Q2 FY25 results, which were released after market hours on Friday.

The company reported consolidated net revenue from operations of ₹2,811 crore, a sixfold increase compared to ₹396 crore during the same period last year.

It This remarkable growth reflects the company’s strong financial turnaround, as it posted a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹275 crore, compared to a net loss of ₹13 crore in the same quarter last year.

The Tejas Networks has significantly increased shipments of its 4G/5G RAN equipment to support BSNL’s nationwide network, delivering over 58,000 sites in total. The company has also secured additional orders to boost the capacity of current 4G sites in specific regions.

On the international front, it witnessed has seen strong demand for its GPON and DWDM products, from gaining new clients in the Americas and Africa. This includes a pivotal initial contract for network modernisation in the United States.