Thomas Cook (India) Limited and its group company, SOTC Travel, have introduced a customer self-service (CSS) holiday app for iOS and Android users. Launched today, the app aims to streamline post-booking services for holiday customers.

Key features include comprehensive booking details, real-time updates, and access to travel documentation. The app, which has seen a 50 per cent adoption rate since its pilot in April 2024, offers an omnichannel advantage for customers who book online or offline. Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa at Thomas Cook (India) Limited, stated that the app’s launch is well-timed for the upcoming festive season. This development aligns with the company’s digital-first strategy and follows recent accolades, including awards for MICE Travel Agency and Best Tour Operator.